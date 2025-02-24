The footballer Jesús Navas and the researcher Pilar Manchón, favorite children of Andalusia 2025

The Junta de Andalucía will distinguish this year 2025 as favorite children of the community on February 28 to the footballer Jesús Navas and researcher Pilar Manchón, director of Research Strategy in Artificial Intelligence of Google Research.

This was announced at the last minute of this Sunday by the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, on the eve of the Governing Council approves on Monday the distinctions of a favorite son and the medals of Andalusia 2025 on the occasion of the 28F.

“We started the week of Andalusia Day and I want to announce that we will propose to Jesús Navas and Pilar Manchón as favorite children of our land,” he published shortly before 22.00 hours in his account of the social network X.

Moreno has also advanced that the Malaga singer Pablo Alborán will receive the Andalusian medal to the arts and will be responsible for interpreting the community’s hymn at the ceremony for the delivery of these distinctions that will be held on Friday, February 28 at the theater of the theater of the Maestranza de Sevilla, chaired by the head of the Andalusian Executive, Juanma Moreno.

In addition to the titles of a favorite son of Andalusia and the Artal Medal, the Board also grants the medals of Andalusia in eight other categories -social sciences and letters, sport, solidarity and concord, economy and business, research, science and science and Health, Andalusia projection, environmental merit and human values–, in addition to the Manuel Clavero Arévalo Andalusia Medal.

Last year 2024, the Printing Children of Andalusia fell to the director of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and president of the Language Academies Association, Santiago Muñoz Machado, and in the flamenco singer José Mercé.

The Manuel Clavero Arévalo Andalusia Medal, which is granted in recognition of the special career in defense and promotion of Andalusia’s general interest, fell to the musical group of the seventies Jarcha, a reference of the transition.

The rest of the Andalusia medals based on nine categories were for the literary magazine Angora Nova and the very excellent Athenaeum of Seville (Andalusian medals of the Social Sciences and the Letters); for the musical groups invisible dance and the pilgrims of La Puebla (medals of Andalusia de las Artes); Athletes María Pérez García and Sarah Almagro (Medals of Andalusia del Deporte); the Andalusian Volunteer and Communicator Juan and Middle Platform (Medals of Andalusia of Solidarity and Concord); to the Andalusian Confederation of Alzheimer’s and other dementias and researcher Eva María Laín (medals of Andalusia of Research, Science and Health); to the artist Pablo López and the rejoneador and founder of the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art, Álvaro Domecq Romero (Medals of Andalusia to the projection of Andalusia); to the professor Manuel Titos (medal of Andalusia to environmental merit); to the DCOOP cooperative and the builder José Luis Sánchez Domínguez (Medals of Andalusia of the Economy and the Company), and to the National Police Corps and the Andalusian Red Cross (Medallas of Andalusia to human values).