In 90min we have informed you that América intends to end Richard Sánchez’s time within the club, the reality is that the Guaraní has gone from less to more with the eagles and since the arrival of André Jardine, the means of containment The interior of Coapa has a substitute role. The player’s position is that of wanting to continue, but, at least at the managerial level in the nest, they are already considering a future without Sánchez on the squad.
The player has around 9 months of active contract and naturally this causes his price in the market to drop considerably. That is why, despite the interest of Rayados de Monterrey, in America there is another path as the main movement for the future of the Guaraní, the Águilas want to make Sánchez a bargaining chip for another midfielder, one of the best in the MX League. : Erick Sánchez, from the Tuzos del Pachuca.
America wants to replicate the formula of Kevin Álvarez, whom they signed and made cheaper by giving Federico Viñas as a bargaining chip. Now, the eagles want the already starter of the Mexican National Team, who is 23 years old and his career seems to be at a high point and with options to grow even more and the goal is to lower the price of ‘Chiquito’ by giving as a bargaining chip Richard Sánchez who, according to a source, is liked by Grupo Pachuca. The footballer’s posture will be key in decision making.
