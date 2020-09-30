Tottenham footballer Eric Dyer left the playing field in the locker room during the 1/8 finals of the English League Cup with Chelsea and explained it by the “call of nature”. Reported by RIA News…

The episode took place in the 76th minute of the match. Dyer was followed into the dressing room by head coach Jose Mourinho. After a few minutes, both returned to the playing field.

“Jose was not happy, but I could not help it, the call of nature. I heard that there was a moment when I was not on the field, but fortunately they didn’t score, ”Eric Dyer explained.

The footballer added that he was proud of the team’s performance, except for the first 15 minutes. Tottenham defeated Chelsea on penalties 1-1 (5-4) on 29 September.

Earlier, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho revealed the cheating before the Europa League qualifying away match against Skandia from North Macedonia. One of the Londoners’ goalkeepers who thought the goal was too small. Mourinho agreed with him and asked a delegate of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to measure the goal. It turned out that their height is 5 centimeters less than the 2.44 meters prescribed in the rules. The Portuguese specialist demanded to change them.