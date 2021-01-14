Genoa’s Italian goalkeeper Federico Marchetti entrusted his Ferrari to a car wash worker and eventually lost his car. It is reported by Yahoo! Sport.

Marchetti handed the keys to the car to a car wash employee, and he went to training. An employee of the establishment lost control of the Ferrari and crashed into parked cars. He crashed a car worth 528 thousand dollars.

It is noted that the player was beside himself with what had happened. However, already in social networks, Marchetti forgave the car wash employee and noted that he was glad that no one was hurt during the accident.

Marchetti spent his entire club career in the Italian championship. He has been protecting Genoa colors since 2018. Also on account of his performances for “Lazio”, “Cagliari” and “Torino”. Marchetti was involved in games for the Italian national team. As part of the national team, he played 11 matches.