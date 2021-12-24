In Oman, the footballer of the local Muscat club, Muhalad al-Rukadi, died before the national championship match against al-Suwaik. It is reported by Times of Oman…

The 29-year-old player passed out during a warm-up a few minutes before the start of the meeting. Al-Rukadi was taken to the hospital with a heart attack, but the doctors were unable to save the athlete.

The match before which the tragedy happened was canceled, but other meetings on the game day took place and began with a minute of silence. The fans were unhappy with this decision and demanded the resignation of the football authorities for inhumanity.

On December 22, the goalkeeper of the Indonesian Tornado Taufik Ramsey died during the match against Vagana in League 3. The player collided with a player of the opposing team and was kicked in the head. The unconscious football player on a stretcher was carried off the field into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Despite the efforts of the doctors, Ramsey, who was in a coma for several days, died.