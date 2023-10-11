Footballer Lehmann announced an offer of one hundred thousand euros per night from a celebrity

Swiss football player Alisha Lehmann in an interview YouTube– the channel of the German singer Shirin David announced an offer of one hundred thousand euros per night from a celebrity.

“I won’t reveal who it is, but he’s a little stupid. I have these messages on my mobile phone, but I didn’t answer him,” said the athlete. She emphasized that she is popular on social networks and receives about 260 thousand euros from sponsors for each publication.

Lehmann added that her bodyguard then received new messages from the celebrity’s agent. According to her, the star stalker wrote to the agent begging him to accept his client’s offer.

Currently, the athlete plays for the Swiss national team and the English Aston Villa. She is known for her performances for the English “Everton”, “West Ham”, as well as the Swiss “Young Boys”.