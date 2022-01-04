The football world was at its feet until Gianduja Vandeurs was involved in a serious accident in the Belgian town of Sint-Katelijne-Waver on New Year’s Day. The 18-year-old top talent, who played for indoor football team ZVV The Hague two months ago, is currently fighting for her life, three days after the head-on collision. “She is the greatest talent in Belgium.”
Thomas Bosman, Youri Zaat
Latest update:
04-01-22, 23:48
Just on the point of her breakthrough as a professional futsal player, a dramatic accident on New Year’s Day threw a spanner in the works. Gigi, as many friends and football players call Gianduja Vandeurs, was in Belgium for the holidays at the time. In a car accident last Saturday, she collided with another motorist. Both vehicles swerved off the road, after which both drivers became trapped and had to be freed by the fire service.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#football #world #feet #Gigi #fighting #life
Leave a Reply