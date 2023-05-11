He was the first footballer to participate in five editions of the football world championships: goodbye to Antonio Carbajal

A very serious mourning hit the football world on Tuesday 9 May. Antonio Carbajal, legend of Mexican football, died at the age of 93 and of all natural causes. The former goalkeeper was one of the very few to have participated and played in five different editions of the soccer world championships. Like him only Rafael Márquez, Lothar Matthäus, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Guardado and Lionel Messi.

It came directly from Mexico the sad news of the passing of a champion, capable of entering the history of local and world football forever.

At the age of 93 and apparently of completely natural causes, he passed away forever Antonio Félix Carbajal Rodríguezbetter known as Antonio Carbajal.

Born on June 7, 1929 in Mexico City, he started playing football in 1948 with the shirt of Real Club Españaa team that no longer exists, which resided in the capital.

After two years, in 1950, he moved to the Leona club based in the city of the same name, and remained there until the end of his career, in 1966, becoming a true flag of the club.

From 1950 to 1966, his experience as a goalkeeper for the Mexican national team also lasted. He was part of the squad in ben five editions of the world championshipsbecoming the first to hold this record.

Subsequently, other players joined this club of the elect: Rafael Marquez, Lothar MatthäusCristiano Ronaldo, Andres Guardado And Lionel Messi.

There would also be Gianluigi Buffon e Guillermo Ochoabut the latter in one of the five editions of the World Cup in which they have been called up, have not played a single game.

Condolences for the death of Antonio Carbajal

The news of the disappearance of the former champion ha shocked everyoneboth in Mexico and in the rest of the world.

Leon has decided to open the stadium to allow fans to pay their last respects to the former champion. The President he wrote:

Don Antonio, legends never die. We will always follow his hand. It is an honor to be your team. With honor, respect and love, we say our last goodbyes to the emerald legend.

Gianni InfantinoPresident of FIFA, instead wrote: