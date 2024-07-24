Several of the most iconic Ligue 1 football stadiums will be on display this summer during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
In about a week, the summer of football will continue following the conclusion of the Copa America and the Euro Cup with the Paris Olympics in France. Men’s and women’s teams from around the world will compete for the gold medal in some of the most famous stadiums in world football, where some of the greatest footballers in history have played.
These are the seven venues for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Matmut Atlantique is the home of second division Bordeaux, who have unfortunately not seen the top flight of French football since their relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season.
However, this 42,115-seat stadium will host the men’s Japan-Paraguay and women’s Brazil-Spain matches. The Matmut Atlantique will also be the venue for one of the men’s quarter-finals.
On 24 July, Argentina will face Morocco at the Stade de Saint-Étienne to kick off the men’s group stage in a venue with a capacity of 41,965 spectators.
The following day, Canada will face New Zealand at the same stadium, and the home of newly promoted Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Etienne will not host any matches outside the group stage, in either the men’s or women’s tournament.
On the men’s side of the Olympics, Egypt will face the Dominican Republic at the Stade de la Beaujoire on July 24, while Spain will take on Japan in the women’s group stage. The Stade de la Beaujoire is the home ground of French side Nantes and has a capacity of approximately 35,322 spectators.
Home to one of the most iconic teams in European football, the Groupama Stadium hosts Ligue 1 side Lyon as well as some of the Summer Olympics matches.
Fans will have the chance to fill the 59,186-seat stadium to watch France take on Colombia in the women’s competition. The semi-finals of the men’s and women’s tournaments will also be played at the Groupama Stadium.
Continuing with the theme of iconic Ligue 1 stadiums, the Stade Vélodrome is no exception, with its 67,000 seats regularly filling up to watch Marseille in Ligue 1.
This time, the host country of the men’s group stage will face the United States on the first day of the Olympic Games. The Stade Vélodrome will also host a semi-final match in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.
Colombia will face Canada in the women’s group stage, while France will face Guinea in the men’s. The OGC Nice stadium will also host Morocco-Iraq, but not the quarter-finals or semi-finals.
The men’s leg of the 2024 Summer Olympics kicks off on July 24 at the Parc des Princes, home of European giants PSG. Mbappe, Messi and Neymar Jr. have already set foot on the pitch there. Uzbekistan and Spain will meet in about a week, while the men’s gold medal match will also be held at the same stadium on August 9 and the women’s on August 10.
