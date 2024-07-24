However, this 42,115-seat stadium will host the men’s Japan-Paraguay and women’s Brazil-Spain matches. The Matmut Atlantique will also be the venue for one of the men’s quarter-finals.

The following day, Canada will face New Zealand at the same stadium, and the home of newly promoted Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Etienne will not host any matches outside the group stage, in either the men’s or women’s tournament.

Fans will have the chance to fill the 59,186-seat stadium to watch France take on Colombia in the women’s competition. The semi-finals of the men’s and women’s tournaments will also be played at the Groupama Stadium.

This time, the host country of the men’s group stage will face the United States on the first day of the Olympic Games. The Stade Vélodrome will also host a semi-final match in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.