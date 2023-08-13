Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League organized a workshop for the start of the 2023-2024 sports season, on Saturday morning, at the Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop was attended by Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Professional League, Walid Al Hosani, Executive Director, and representatives of the 14 professional clubs, from the various disciplines involved in organizing matches, in addition to the match officials of the League.

Al Hosani opened the activities of the workshop with a speech in which he said: “I welcome all of you to the workshop for the launch of the new sports season 2023-2024, where we meet today to discuss updates to the regulations governing professional tournaments, which aim to develop competitions from the technical, marketing, media and other aspects, in order to bring the UAE ball to international standards.”

He added: «As we are entering a new season, in which we look forward to achieving renewed successes and exploring broader horizons in the football industry, we at the same time remember the achievements of last season, when we witnessed a truly wonderful season, in which we reached many of our strategic goals, so the fans returned to The stands in a historic season, and we witnessed exciting competition until the last meters in the ADNOC Professional League race, just as the glow of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup was different and distinctive, passing through the UAE Super Cup match, in which we achieved impressive numbers like all tournaments in the marketing, commercial and media aspects.

And the Executive Director of the League continued: “All this was achieved thanks to the support and encouragement of the wise leadership, whose ambitions have no limits, and we must be up to the bet and challenge, to repeat the scene of last season, with the addition of more creative and innovative touches, in fruitful and constructive cooperation with our professional club partners and sponsors who Their slogans illuminate the sides of our stadiums, in addition to the media, whose coverage of our competitions has added a lot.

The activities of the workshop for the new sports season continued with a presentation on the achievements made in the marketing aspect, television broadcasting, media, competitions and organizing matches, in terms of promotion and spread, modern technologies, positive media coverage, the development of stadiums and facilities, etc. These achievements were achieved thanks to the concerted efforts of all parties. Professional system: clubs, media, fans in cooperation with the UAE Professional League.

The workshop dealt with developments and amendments to the regulations in each of the competitions, marketing, television broadcasting and media, as the UAE Professional League is keen to update the regulations periodically, in accordance with international standards.

In this regard, Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Professional League, stressed that any success achieved is thanks to the continuous coordination between all parties in order to present the football product in a decent manner, and urged the importance of continuing efforts in order to preserve the gains of past seasons, and work on Providing the best while providing the highest priority to the public attendance and its requirements in terms of facilities, services and facilities, in order to enhance the match day experience.

Al-Kaabi appreciated the interaction of club representatives in the workshop, which has become an annual meeting in order to continue development and modernization efforts.

He added: “The joint workshops achieve their goals through continuous cooperation between the Professional League, sponsoring clubs and the media. We are all partners in order to reach the best applications, practices and rules that govern professional football competitions, to achieve higher goals in serving the country and keeping pace with its leadership in all fields, and to walk On the covenant we made to our wise leadership, with inexhaustible gifts, to support the sports sector in general, and football in particular.

He concluded his speech by congratulating all clubs on the occasion of the start of the new sports season 2023-2024, wishing them success.