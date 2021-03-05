Hand is hand unless it was not meant to be. Or nothing happened. In an attempt to make the world of football a little easier and thus perhaps also better, the rulers of the International Football Association Board (Ifab) have once again made well-meaning adjustments to their rules. “We are helping to make the game better for the next few years”, promised Gianni Infantino, President of the World Football Association (Fifa) afterwards.

In the basic law of international football Rule 12 defines when there is an offense in handball. So far, among other things, “when a player or a teammate touches the ball with his hand / arm (whether intentionally or not) and immediately afterwards hits the opponent’s goal or at least has a chance to score.”

Now the Ifab declared that an accidental handball that leads to a goal scoring or a scoring chance of a teammate should no longer be counted as an offense. The adaptation of this “unintentional rule”, which was only introduced in 2019, was described by Infantino as the “most significant” change. “It is not uncomfortable when we clarify things. It shows that we are listening ”. Unintentional handball by a goal scorer, on the other hand, should continue to be punished as handball – even if he is shot, for example, and the ball flies from his arm into the goal.

The previous rule changes were intended to provide referees with more objective criteria, but they have been very controversial since they were introduced. There was a lack of uniformity in application. And as a result, there was always criticism up to the resigned realization of some soccer players that they no longer understand the regulations. The new rule correction is now intended to create more clarity again.

Handball is a punishable offense only if the player intentionally plays the ball with his hand or arm, which explicitly does not include the shoulder. Or when the player enlarges his body area “unnaturally”. According to the rules, this is the case when the position of the arms and hands is not an understandable consequence of the body movement of the player.

It is still up to the judges to judge which movement is natural and which is not. The new rules will come into force on July 1st, but associations have the option of introducing them earlier. So it could be during the transition period that a handball is still punished in one association, while in the other it is already acquitted as an unintentional submission. Does that contribute to the clarity? In general, however, according to Infantino, the most important rule is “that football is played with the feet”.