Scottish Manchester City footballer Caroline Weir scored a goal in the Women’s Super League match against Manchester United. Video available in Twitter-the tournament account.

25-year-old Weir scored in the 84th minute, making the score 3: 0. She outplayed an opponent at the penalty line and threw the ball behind the back of the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Weir has been playing for City since 2018. She has eight goals in 31 appearances for the club. Prior to joining the Citizens’ camp, the Scottish footballer played for the women’s teams of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Internationally, Weir represents the Scottish national team.