Galatasaray football player Mauro Icardi bought the most expensive car in the world

Turkish Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi bought the most expensive car in the world. This is reported Daily Mail.

According to the source, the Argentine football player bought a Rolls-Royce, which is currently released in three copies. The cost of the car is estimated at 26 million euros. It is noted that another car was bought by Jay-Z and Beyonce.

Icardi joined Galatasaray in the summer of 2023. As part of the team, he became the champion of Turkey. Together with PSG, the footballer won the French championship twice.

