Football is adapting as it can to the new normal. Professional football, which includes the First and Second Division, is getting out of hand thanks to the millionaire financial support generated by LaLiga, but no club is safe from a new Fuenlabrada case that could leave the competition in limbo . In Second B the matter is even more complicated. Modest football will start with a CSD protocol with the recommendation (but not obligation) to do a PCR test before returning to training and 72 hours before the competition. But when push comes to shove, in the end it is the Ministry of Health and the different Departments of the Autonomous Communities who have these powers delegated. Although now we are not talking about the complex competition system of the new Second Division B, in which 102 clubs participate, but about the return of the public to the stands: the CSD first recommends that there be no (it does not prohibit) or, in any case, advises that there be no more than 1,000 spectators in the open air. But the decision will remain in the hands of the Communities, as stated in Circular 14 of the RFEF on the Protocol of Action for the return of official competitions of state scope and non-professional character.

COVID modifies the capacity of Second B stadiums Stadium Group Allowed capacity Old capacity Riazor 1A 5,000 32,912 The little birds 1 B 1,089 8,261 The Sardinero 2A 6,600 22,222 Rico Perez 3B 1,000 30,000 New Viewpoint of Algeciras 4A 2,500 7,200 New Condomina 4B 1,000 31,179 Cerro del Espino 5A 493 3,800 New Nursery 5B 7,000 14,175 Roman Stadium 5B 7,000 14,698

“The RFEF understands that it must be each club that acts as host in the matches of the official competitions at the state level that regulates the influx of the public based on the health regulations issued in the territory where it is located and its own capacity to comply with all kinds of requirements (maximum number, specific protocols, authorizations, etc.) that the autonomic public regulation fixes “, warns the circular. Although the summary of the 80 pages of this protocol could be “for himself who can”. Nobody wants to look like the bad guy in a time of crisis and financial distress for many clubs and families. Therefore, in full impact of the second wave of the coronavirus in Spain and without an audience in the First and Second stadiums, the paradoxical circumstance that we will find this weekend with stadiums like Riazor (Depor vs Salamanca UDS), in which they can meet between 4,000 or 5,000 viewers after authorization from the Xunta; The Sardinero (Racing vs Portugalete), with up to 6,600 fans after the authorization of the autonomous government of Cantabria; The New Viewpoint (Algeciras vs Marbella), with up to 2,500 fans if the Junta de Andalucía grants the authorization; or the Roman Stadium (Mérida vs Talavera), with up to 7,000 attendees after the yes of the Junta de Extremadura.

‘Selective confinements’ also in football

We live in a reality in which you must comply with restrictions in terms of mobility if you have been ‘touched’ by a perimeter confinement, but at the same time have the ‘freedom’ to go to the bar before 10 p.m. whenever it is in your area restricted and do not have to cross a street that leads to an unconfined area. This madness of orders and counter-orders, obligations or recommendations also splashes the world of football squarely. Many clubs do not know if they will be able to financially assume these security measures to be implemented to protect themselves against the pandemic, but access to the public is authorized on a limited basis, because most of these clubs survive financially from the box office and not from television, but at the same time they are the ones with the least resources to ensure effective prevention of contagion. In the Madrid’s community, For example, the maximum capacity is 50% of the capacity of the enclosure until reaching the maximum 600 spectatorss; the Basque Federation authorizes 60% of the stadium capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people; The Junta de Andalucía leaves 65% of the capacity to reach 800 spectators, although several clubs such as Algeciras, Recre or Córdoba are negotiating an expansion of that capacity because the capacity of their stadiums allows them to meet that general rule of occupying one seat and leaving two free; and Extremadura is where the Autonomous Government has shown itself to be more flexible since the Nuevo Vivero de Badajoz and the Romano Mérida will be able to enter up to 7,000 spectators (50% of the capacity).

That is, depending on the Community where soccer is played, one capacity or another will be authorized; Depending on the incidence rate of coronavirus cases, some sanitary or other measures will be indicated to access the open-air stadiums; and so on until being able to meet the situation that, for example, a subscriber of Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Valencia or Villarreal does not have the option of enjoying their seat in the First Division, under a certain incidence rate for coronavirus, but he could go to see his subsidiary with the same rate if the clubs accept the possibility that Second B football host as many spectators as your Community allows (not the state). What happens in football becomes the pattern of the new normal. There are no unequivocal and universal rules about what can or cannot be done in this pandemic, the other way around. Depending on who is in charge (be it LaLiga, RFEF, Communities or State) one thing is valid and not the same, for the benefit or detriment of the economy and / or health, or vice versa. So the only thing we can recommend is that you come here again tomorrow, or the same morning your team plays, because surely there will be new modifications because we are going to patapum in patapum …