The origin of the unidentified flying objects (UFOs) still remains unknown to several American researchers.

Throughout history there have been several sightings of this type of unidentified objects on different occasions, such as the night of May 19, 1986, in which 21 unidentified flying objects, some of them up to 100 meters in diameter, they were seen in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Goiás.

Said fact was not the only one, in addition to that, it was known a soccer game that had to be suspended due to a UFO sighting approximately 66 years ago, as ´Tyc Sports’ commented.

On October 27, 1954, in Florence, Italy, the Fiorentina and Pistoiese teams were facing each other at the Artemi Franchi Stadium, which was being witnessed by at least 10,000 spectators, of whom several claimed to have seen UFOs fly in the skyas reported by the aforementioned media.

A football match VS. The presence of UFOs

The second half was just passing, when the noise of the people cheering on their teams died down, the shouts and songs stopped being heard. In a few seconds, the only thing that began to be heard was the murmur of the people who, very astonished, looked up at the sky.

The judge decided to suspend the match when he saw the flying objects and realize that all the people were focused on them.

The former Italian soccer player and coach, Ardico Magnini, considered a legend in European soccer, commented in an interview how was that day when reality came to a standstill and myths began to come to life.

“I remember everything from A to Z. It was something that looked like a slowly moving egg. They were all looking up and there was something bright in the sky., shiny silver. We were impressed, we had never seen anything like this in the sky. We were shocked”, said Magnini, as he explained to the ‘BBC’.

They were moving very fast and then they stopped. It all lasted a couple of minutes

But not only the footballers, the fans also talked about the strange but amazing moment that took place during the match. An example was Gigi Boni, a faithful fan of Fiorentina.

“They were moving very fast and then they stopped. It all lasted a couple of minutes. I could describe them as some Cuban cigars. They reminded me of these cigars in the way they looked, ”he said in the aforementioned medium.

Likewise, Boni recalled that what he saw hovering in the sky that day were aliens: “I think they were aliens. That is what I believe, there is no other explanation that I can give myself”.

The inexplicable appearance and disappearance of UFOs

After all the spectators focused their gaze on the sky, several of them claimed to have seen a ray of white light coming from the town of Prato, north of Florence, the Florentine newspaper ‘La Nazione’ said.

“At that time the newspapers talked about Martians. Of course, now we know that this is not the case, but we could conclude that it was an intelligent phenomenon, a technological phenomenon, a phenomenon that we cannot link to something that we know is on Earth,” said Roberto Pinotti, president of the National UFO Center. , in the medium cited above.

On a day like today, but 66 years ago, a football match was suspended due to a massive UFO sighting.

In addition to the presence of alleged aliens, the sky was also accompanied by a white and sticky substance, as described by several witnesses, but which, like the objects that remained there for several minutes, became strange and confusing for humanity.

“It is a fact that at the same time that UFOs were seen over Florence, there was a strange sticky substance falling from the sky. In Spanish we call it ‘angel hair,'” says Pinotti.

No expert or researcher could give an explanation for a possible relationship of said substance with the alleged UFOs that appeared that day. Some described it as a large cotton ball, others said it looked like artificial snow. But the truth is that no one, with certainty, could give an answer.

According to people, the substance was difficult to collect because it disintegrated with direct contact, but many tried to solve the mystery by approaching that white element, which was not snow and not cotton.

Given everything that happened in the soccer game, the laboratory, managed by the scientist Giovanni Canneri, took a sample of the white matter and subjected it to a spectrographic analysis, indicating that it contained the elements: Boron, silicone, calcium and magnesium, indicated the ‘BBC’.

However, the results failed to indicate a definitive conclusion and the material disintegrated in the procedure.

However, although many believed that said matter or substance came from UFOs, the US Air Force pilot, later an astronomer, James McGaha, assured that it was not possible and that it was foolish to draw that type of conclusion.

What was that sticky, shiny white stuff really?

McGaha, of the Grasslands Observatory in southeastern Arizona, explained from his point of view that the entire show, the “angel hair” and all, it was nothing more than migrating spiders.

“The spiders use these webs as conductors, they connect them and seeing them in the sky as balloons is basically because that is how they move from one place to another. They fly with the wind and these web balls have been seen thousands of meters above the ground, so when the sun shines on them, they shine, you see all kinds of visual effects,” McGaha explained to the BBC.

Given his explanation, McGaha assured that it was only about that and that this is the explanation for what happened that day.

“When this breaks and falls to the ground, it looks like magic, for sure,” McGaha said. “I’m sure that’s what happened that day,” he added.

