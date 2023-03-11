Appeal to the Council of State. The Football Federation has decided and yesterday evening served the document which asks for the cancellation of the two pronouncements of the Lazio TAR which obliged the federal offices to deliver to the lawyers and consultants of former Juventus managers Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini (including Angelo Clarizia, the former sub-commissioner of the Football Federation who participated in the formulation of the Juventus club’s appeal) the famous “Covisoc paper” of 14 April 2021, the document that could represent a violation of the procedural times of the entire sports judicial process of the Juve-capital gains case and aim to cancel the -15 decided by the Court of Appeal. In short, before the hearing of the Coni guarantee college, the clash remains in administrative justice. It is a request for suspension of the provision of the TAR which gave one week to deliver the paper: the decision of the Council of State is probable already today.