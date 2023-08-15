The choice has been made and the FIGC has no intention of going back. The federal president Gabriele Gravina wants Luciano Spalletti to be the next coach of the national team and in the last few days, including this hot August 15th, he has worked with the utmost determination in this direction. The result? Now the agreement is really close, only the details are missing.

no clause

—

Despite the harsh outburst from Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Federation – and consequently also Spalletti – do not seem at all concerned about the famous clause that binds the Certaldo coach to Naples and which would provide for the payment of compensation to the blue club in the event of a new enrollment of the champion coach of Italy. Gravina goes on his way, evidently comforted by the indications of his lawyers who insist in particular on the absence of a “non-competition agreement” which would be the basis of the clause by which De Laurentiis today claims the right to have little more than 2 6 million (starting from 3 on July 1st, but declining by 250 thousand euros per month). The concept is simple: the national team does not compete with Napoli which therefore would not be entitled to any compensation. Then there is the issue of “confidentiality constraint” which would be present in the framework agreement signed before the Chamber of Labor which contains the famous clause. If he were really present, even the words spoken today by the blue president (in addition to the many statements in recent days on the issue) could bring grist to the mill of Spalletti and the FIGC in a possible dispute that Napoli could open in the future. What matters for Gravina now is to give Italy, which in September will be involved in two important matches for qualifying for the European Championship with Macedonia and Ukraine, the best possible coach: Luciano Spalletti.