The Football Federation elects Rafael Louzán, convicted of corruption and pending disqualification, as president

Spanish Football has spoken after a year and three months of complaints, accusations, interim positions, police searches, trials and scandals, since Luis Rubiales resigned after the scandal of kissing Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup. And the General Assembly – its highest representative body, which has 141 members of whom 138 attended to vote this Monday – has said loud and clear after a secret vote that the leader of the Football Federation (RFEF) for the next four years old must be Rafael Louzán, the Galician leader convicted of fraud and prevarication. In 2021, a court in Pontevedra considered it proven that the Provincial Council that he then led had paid 86,311 euros for works that, for the most part, had already been carried out under a previous contract from 2011. Louzán appealed and was exonerated from the conviction for fraud, but not of prevarication or disqualification from holding public office for seven years.

The majority of the members that make up the assembly have put this condemnation aside and have voted widely for him (90 votes), compared to the president of the Valencian federation, Salvador Gomar (43 votes). The Assembly is made up of footballers, coaches, referees and clubs, in addition to the presidents of the territorial divisions. Louzán started as a favorite because he has had key support from the beginning. For example, that of the powerful president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, who has made him his candidate and has been key to his success.

In addition, Sergio Merchán, the candidate presented by the Extremaduran federation – that of Rocha, the last president who is also investigated in the corruption case of the Rubiales era and disqualified by the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD) – has withdrawn hours before The vote and its support would have also gone to Louzán, since this ephemeral third candidate was plan B in case Louzán was finally removed due to his convictions.

He has also had a free hand in the electoral process after the truce given him by Miguel Galán, Rubiales’ archenemy, whistleblower of corruption in the RFEF and author of many of the appeals against Rocha that ended with his disqualification from presiding over the Federation. The reason is that the new president has committed to him to resolve the historic litigation due to which his training center was damaged during the Rubiales era.

Pending Supreme Court

Finally the predictions have been fulfilled and, also with the approval of the powerful territorial presidents and the absence of a firm alternative bet, Rafael Louzán has become president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation this Monday. How is it possible that someone who is disqualified from holding a position can hold a position in the field of representation of Spain? Because the disqualification sentence is not yet final. Louzán and those who have brought him to power within the RFEF have entrusted the operation to the appeal he presented to annul this disqualification and on which the Supreme Court will have to decide next February.

If this disqualification is annulled, he will be able to govern the most influential sports institution during the key year of the World Cup, which Spain will host in 2030 along with Portugal and Morocco. If his disqualification is confirmed, the Federation will enter another legal labyrinth with resources and counter-remedies and will continue to prove how difficult it is to demand a standard of transparency and renewal in this entity financed in part with public money, which has a ‘monopoly’ of the selection national and flag, but that operates under the format of a “private associative entity of public utility” and, therefore, does not admit interference.

The Government, through the Higher Sports Council (CSD), showed its intention to prevent Rafael Louzán from being eligible, given the previous conviction with which he has entered the elections and the image that the Federation is giving outside with a string of legal and judicial problems. However, the CSD has a coordination or surveillance mission, but it cannot interfere in internal affairs and has not achieved its objective of removing him, regardless of the fact that from now on it could present an appeal if the Supreme Court maintains the disqualification.

With a World Cup on the horizon, “Louzán and the Government are condemned to understand each other,” say some sources who know well the functioning of the RFEF. Something that, for Tebas, totally opposed to the CSD and the Government, is not compatible with the leadership of the president that he has helped win. In fact, Tebas’ presence in the elections has been physical, and it has entered the Assembly that this Monday promoted its candidate to the presidency, against the intention of the CSD.

From now on, the new president has several important fronts. The biggest of them is the organization of the World Cup, with all the logistics and protocol that it entails, and with the added complication of having to coordinate with two other organizing countries.

The other challenge is to rebuild the relationships and balance within the RFEF, where all kinds of scandals have occurred and many of the people who were promoted and loyal to Luis Rubiales continue. In the judicial field, a judge from Majadahonda is investigating Rubiales and Piqué for commissions to take the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and, within that summary, there are other lines of investigation for economic corruption. The Sports Administrative Court sanctioned Rocha with disqualification for exceeding his duties when he was president of the management company. The Civil Guard had to enter the RFEF headquarters, in Las Rozas, due to the lack of collaboration with justice. They have spent months working with managers involved and investigated in cases of corruption and there has been a fight between the Federation and the Government, which asked for a real renewal while a tangle of administrative resources took place to unseat Pedro Rocha and hold elections for president. that have just been cleared, in principle, until 2028, if the Supreme Court does not prevent it.

The new president will also have to decide if he keeps the legacy of those who were in Rubialism, forms his own team or marks a new stage and how to gain public trust. He will have to deal with the bad reputation that the RFEF carries and his own image as a condemned man in the culmination of the long-awaited elections: those of a person accused of corruption who replaces a disqualified and investigated person (Rocha) and the two accused who preceded him (Rubiales and Villar). “In the eyes of society, the requirement to be president of the Federation seems to be having problems with the law,” lament some critical federation sources. In fact, the image of Spain is another of the great challenges facing a World Cup, where millions of euros are also invested in infrastructure, public relations and organization.

All of this if within two months the Supreme Court agrees with Louzán and allows him to continue. If the high court, on the other hand, confirms his disqualification from holding public office, the Federation will foreseeably be left without a leader and will have to re-enter swampy, unknown terrain full of uncertainties and power struggles.