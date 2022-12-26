The football cracks, protagonists of the Christmas video that breaks it in networks

Qatar spent hundreds of billions of dollars to prepare the country for the FIFA World Cup 2022and early data suggests that fans also spent heavily.

Fans spent 39 percent more at stadiums than at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to data from Visa, the event’s official payment provider. The data includes spending with Visa cards, the only ones accepted in the stadiums.

Visitors from Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico and the United Kingdom They were the ones who spent the most money, according to Visa. In the final between Argentina and France, on December 18, the highest expenditure of all the matches was recorded.

Tournament organizers in Qatar hoped the FIFA World Cup would provide a $17 billion to $220 billion boost to the economy and serve as a springboard for further development of sectors such as tourism and entertainment.

However, Reuters reported that halfway through the event, the total number of international visitors would likely fall short of projections of 1.2 million during the month-long tournament.

