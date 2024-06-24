Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Football Association announced an incentive for First Division clubs in the 2024-2025 season, with an amount of 17.5 million dirhams, through the “Sports Excellence” program to support the clubs financially, technically, administratively and logistically, which was revealed during a press conference at the Federation’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of club representatives. The first.

The Federation, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, revealed the allocation of 12.5 million dirhams in annual financial support to the clubs, in addition to exemptions from financial fines, which include fines for the Competitions and Discipline Committees, amounting in total to 5 million dirhams. The Federation stipulated that the clubs participate in the system. Licenses for first-class clubs.

The “Sports Excellence” program, which comes within the efforts of the Football Association aimed at improving the work of clubs, raising their efficiency, and motivating them to compete, in a way that serves the football system in the country, includes three main items, including the final ranking of the clubs in the first division league, where rewards are distributed to All clubs participate in the competition in different proportions, each according to each club’s position in the ranking table from first to last.

The second item is concerned with supporting national technical cadres working in the youth stages sector of first-class clubs, where financial support is provided to three national coaches for each club, according to specific conditions, which are that the national coach must have an employment contract with the club registered with the Football Association, and possess training certificates. Certified “Pro – A – B”, and must participate in all matches monthly.

The third item relates to the medical officer in first-class clubs, as the clubs will be supported with a monthly sum to appoint a medical officer with a permanent contract, according to the classifications approved by the Ministry of Health, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, the Dubai Health Authority, and the Sharjah Health Authority, and according to specific conditions, which are that the official The doctor must have an employment contract with the club and be registered with the Football Association, and must be a general physician or specialist in sports medicine, orthopedics, internal medicine, emergency medicine, cardiology, general surgery, critical care, family medicine and public health.

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Football Association, stressed that the Sports Excellence Program embodies the Football Association’s endeavor to support first-class clubs and develop their performance in all competitions in which they participate, pointing out that first-class clubs are an important part of the UAE football system, and support them. It serves this system.

His Excellency the President of the Federation appreciated the generous support provided by our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for sports and athletes, stressing that this support has a major role in all the achievements achieved by sports, especially football.

His Excellency said: “The financial support provided and exempting clubs from fines helps them improve their programs and preparations, and relieves them of financial burdens. This support also motivates teams to compete and contributes to honing the players’ talents.”

His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan pointed out that the Sports Excellence Program will provide necessary support to the national coach who works in the senior stages, and the program also helps clubs appoint important medical competencies to work in these sports institutions, noting that the medical component has become an indispensable necessity. About it in sports, adding that distributing rewards to clubs, according to their ranking in the final table, encourages teams to give and compete.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam, Secretary-General of the Football Association, confirmed the continued support provided by the Federation to the first clubs, by continuing to study the difficulties facing the clubs, and working to overcome all problems and difficulties, pointing to the allocation of a budget to support the clubs in the next season, through the “Excellence” program. Sports”, which is in line with the programs of the International and Asian Federation.

He added: “Launching the program in the first season, which includes financial rewards for all clubs according to the final ranking, and support for technical and medical personnel, represents a first step and there are other future ideas related to television broadcasting, public attendance, etc.,” pointing out that the program is linked to financial support for the clubs, and does not Of course, it abolishes other disciplinary penalties imposed on some clubs, such as penalties for relegation to the lower division, and stated that the “Sports Excellence” program is subject to financial audit through a system approved by the Federation.

Salem Hassan, manager of the Al Dhafra team, appreciated the support of the Football Association, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, for the clubs in general, and the Premier League clubs in particular, through the launch of the “Sports Excellence” program, which represents an important incentive that enriches the league in the new season, through The support provided to clubs contributes to the development of competition significantly.

Jamal Al-Hassani, the national coach and lecturer accredited to the Asian Football Confederation, praised the support provided by the Football Association to the first clubs, and said: “The Football Association is sponsoring the salaries of three national coaches in the junior stages teams of the first clubs, an additional incentive that contributes to increasing the spread of national technical personnel.” At the club level, which greatly supports the development mechanisms for coaches, by engaging in work at the club level and stage competitions, all the way to the first team.”