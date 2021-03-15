Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Football Association, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, is heading to reconstitute the Referees Committee, after Ali Hamad, a member of the Board of Directors, apologized for the chairmanship of the committee, against the backdrop of recent crises, due to the decline in arbitration performance in some matches of the Arab Gulf League, which created a situation of The congestion led to the clubs demanding the intervention of the “Professional League” with the federation to review plans to develop arbitration, according to the statement of the Professional League.

Saleh Al Marzouki, a member of the committee, joined its chairman, after he submitted his resignation from the committee membership for special reasons.

According to the follow-up, Salem Al Shamsi, the deputy chairman of the committee, a member of the board of directors, will continue his work as the acting chair of the committee, until it is reconfigured after the upcoming meeting, and the union is considering assigning an arbitration expert to the position of vice president of the committee, as an expert in an analytical studio has already been contacted to join the committee. Provided that one of the members of the council, whether Al Shamsi or another member, continues in the position of president, until the regulation of the statute is reviewed, which imposes the presidency of the working committees of the members of the council, and discusses its amendment to allow the council to choose one of the arbitration experts and appoint him to chair the committee in the future.