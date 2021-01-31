Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Football Association held a coordination meeting, today, with our clubs participating in the AFC Champions League, namely Sharjah, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Ain and Al-Wahda, at its headquarters in Dubai, to discuss the AFC’s letter that included the conditions for hosting any of them to host their group’s competitions in the tournament that begins next April By the “bundled” system, due to the continuing effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The federation presented everything related to organization and hosting, and explored the clubs ’desire to host their groups or not, and it was agreed that the matter should be resolved within 48 hours for the clubs, provided that the federation would respond to its Asian counterpart within 72 hours regarding determining the number of groups hosted, or apologizing for the Host groups, and leave it to neighboring countries.

“The Federation” sources indicated that the AFC will close the door to receiving applications for hosting the Champions League groups in mid-February.

The follow-ups reported that the Football Association will seek clarifications from its Asian counterpart on the mechanism of dealing with the request to host the Al-Ain or Al-Wehda group, as the two clubs play the preliminary round on April 7, where Al-Ain faces the Iranian team Foolad, while Al-Wehda hosts the Iraqi Al-Zawra team, and in the event that one of them does not qualify Or either of them, it is difficult to host the groups, which means that the AFC must agree to this condition, before proceeding to submit requests to host the Al Ain or Al Wahda groups or both, if the two clubs decide to host.

On the other hand, the “Federation” learned that there is a desire from the AFC to establish more than one group in the Emirates due to the abundance of organizing and hosting capabilities, in addition to the country’s success in dealing with the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, especially with regard to football, after the success of organizing The Arab Gulf League, and the successful completion of the first round, and the tightening of precautionary measures that contributed to significantly reducing the dangers of the “pandemic” for the technical and administrative teams.