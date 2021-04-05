Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Football Association Board of Directors will discuss, during its upcoming meeting tomorrow evening (Tuesday), the recommendations of the working committees, perhaps the most prominent of which is the recommendations of the Committee for Status and Transfer of Players, which ended after inviting the agents of the players working in the country to a workshop during the past two months, to discuss everything related to the difficulties and obstacles they suffer Of which.

According to the follow-ups, the committee raised a recommendation to cancel the percentage of agents in contracts, which is currently estimated at 3%, and leave the percentage according to the agreement of the parties to the contract with the agent, while keeping the agent paying the annual license value of 20 thousand dirhams, in addition to 1.5% of the total ratio agreed between the agent and the club.

Al-Ittihad learned that the recommendation included imposing a recognized citizen agent who has an official license from the federation to practice the profession, on all contracts, and not to deal with a foreign agent directly with clubs except through the citizen agent, in order to preserve the rights of citizen agents or workers within the state in a manner. Official, and preserving the rights of clubs by extension.

The foreign agent will only have to sign with a national agent, as a partner in his deals, or work for a period of 3 years with clubs, in order for him to subsequently be entitled to direct work with them.

On the other hand, the committee is expected to discuss the restructuring of the referees committee, headed by Salem Al Shamsi, as Muhammad Omar became the closest candidate to the position of vice president, in addition to the inclusion of Yaqoub Al Hammadi in the membership of the committee.