Dubai (Union)

Within the second phase of the Specialized Competencies Program, in partnership with the Sharjah Sports Council and the UAE Special Olympics, the Football Association continues virtual workshops through the “Zoom” program, with the aim of developing Special Olympics teachers and trainers working in clubs and centers for people with disabilities and other sports bodies, in an effort to empower this group and provide the best opportunities For sports training.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, affirmed that the federation is keen on continuous cooperation and coordination with the UAE Special Olympics Foundation, by holding many courses. Training and developmental workshops to raise the competencies of physical education teachers and trainers working in clubs and centers of people of determination, and to contribute to organizing events hosted by the state.

The Secretary-General said: The federation, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, is always keen to actively participate in organizing various sporting events in the country, especially football, and harnesses all its technical and human capabilities, as well as ensuring the success of any sporting event held on state land as part of its societal responsibility. The Federation of Community Activities gives great attention to its deep belief that sport is a human activity that builds bridges of cooperation and solidarity between people and enhances the sporting spirit among members of society, indicating that the Football Association was and is still at the forefront of sports institutions that contribute to supporting sports activities in all their specialties.