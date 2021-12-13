Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Board of Directors of the Football Association decided to accept the resignation of Youssef Hussein Al-Sahlawi, Vice-Chairman of the Council, from the presidency of the National Teams Committee, after he insisted on leaving his work duties against the background of the decline in the performance of the national team, and the attack launched by the sports street on the committee and its work.

The council listened to an explanation from Al-Sahlawi about the reasons for the decline in performance in the Arab Cup, the appearance at a lower level than expected, and the details of what took place in the participation and also before it in the qualifying campaign.

While the Council has not made a decision regarding the names of the new members assigned to join the new committee, for which more than one shares representing several clubs, and those with technical and previous international experiences, are nominated.

Also, during the meeting, no candidate from among the members to assume the responsibility of leading the committee was discussed, but the matter was postponed to the next day to resolve the issue of the names nominated, whether for the presidency of the committee or for the position of vice president and members.

The meeting did not witness the introduction of the clause to dismiss the Dutchman Marvik and his assistant staff, as it was agreed to leave the final decision to the new committee that will be formed within the next few hours, to be responsible for the decision of the coach’s departure or stay until the end of his contract, as all options will be on the table, including keeping the coach. For the end of the qualifiers, especially in the event that it is not possible to find a suitable alternative to take over the task.