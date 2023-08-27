Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Football Association participated in the technical leadership course organized by FIFA, in the Thai capital, Bangkok, from August 21 to 25, in the presence of Muhammad Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, and Jan Fankhal, Technical Director of the Football Association.

The course was devoted to technical directors and general secretaries in the national federations, and focused on raising the leadership capabilities of technical directors and general secretaries, in a way that serves the development of the football system in the member national federations.

The session discussed the basic rules for cooperation between sports leaders, to achieve the greatest level of effectiveness at the level of senior administrations, where technical directors and general secretaries met in joint sessions on August 24 and 25, and the course discussed ways to coordinate efforts and integrate roles between the various leaders in the national federations.

The course highlighted the great role of technical managers, giving them the opportunity to get acquainted with the workers in the football program development department, and to clarify the aspects of support and programs provided by the International Federation.