Dubai (Union)

The Football Association participates in the first edition of the West Asian Football Confederation (WAFF) electronic tournament, from April 2 to 4, in cooperation with the Emirates Electronic Sports Association, and the tournament is contested by four national federations, which are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar included in the International Federation of Electronic Games.

The tournament is organized under the umbrella of the International Federation of Football Association and during the “FIFA” days for friendly matches for electronic games, so that it serves as a preparatory tournament for member federations and players before participating in the Nations Championship for electronic games, which is organized by the International Federation during the current year.

The Football Association, in cooperation with the Emirates Electronic Sports Association, nominated four players to represent the country in the tournament, and they are: Omar Abdullah Al Shamsi, Hamad Ahmed Al Hammadi, Rashid Obaid Al Zaabi, Ibrahim Ahmed Al Awadi, and Mahmoud Salem Al Karbi as an administrator.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, stressed the importance of participation and interaction in all sports initiatives and events in general and football in particular. And organized by international, continental and regional federations, it is not limited to the participation of football players only, but also provides the opportunity for the participation of the fans of the first popular game on World level.

In turn, Counselor Saeed Ali Al-Taher, Secretary-General of the Emirates Electronic Sports Association, explained that such tournaments contribute to raising the status of electronic sports at the regional level, and that competitive games have an effective role in discovering more young talents and qualifying them to compete in the global e-soccer championships.

He pointed to the increase in the number of electronic sports practitioners in the country, during the past year, after it became a haven for many members of society, during the Corona crisis, and a number of sports bodies and Emirati clubs organized electronic tournaments during that period, which contributed to its wider spread and enhanced recognition. Athletic and social out.

The tournament draw, which was held last Tuesday, resulted in the Emirates team facing Saudi, Kuwaiti and Qatari teams on the first day of the tournament, corresponding to April 2. Next, while Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will face the second day, corresponding to April 3, the matches will be held from ten in the morning until six thirty in the evening at local time. The Jordanian capital, Amman.