Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Thursday morning in Dubai, the Football Association is organizing a workshop for the senior level competitions for the 2023-2024 season, with the participation of technical directors and supervisors of the junior teams in the country’s clubs.

The Competitions Committee of the Football Association aims, through holding the workshop, to continue consultation with the country’s clubs, regarding determining the approved age groups for all age competitions for the new season, and the numbers of players registered in the match list, who are present on the field, in all age groups, in addition to the conditions. Organizational and technical competitions and their starting dates, the time distribution of matches throughout the season, and all matters that serve the process of developing the Football Association competitions for the different age groups.