Dubai (Union)

The Football Association has officially submitted a request to the AFC to host the remaining matches of the joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, within Group G, which includes the Emirates, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, and the matches will be held in a grouping system from 3 to 15 June next.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, said: The file, which was officially submitted today, Thursday, meets all the criteria, conditions and requirements Determined by the Confederation, both the training and matches stadiums and the residence of the missions of the teams, referees and officials of the AFC, as well as a high-quality health protocol, ensuring the safety of members Technical and administrative bodies, players, referees, organizers and others, pointing out that the Football Association chose the Zabeel “Al Wasl” and Al Maktoum “Al Nasr” stadiums to hold the matches, as was done Carefully choose hotels and training grounds.

He added that the Football Association has coordinated with the competent authorities in the country about hosting qualifying matches, which represent great importance for our team, which aspires to win all matches, to ensure passage to the second and decisive stage of the qualifiers, indicating that the Federation’s Board of Directors is keen to provide all support to Al-Abyad in his qualifying campaign, to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the Emirati fans.

Ibn Hazzam expressed his confidence in the UAE’s ability to host group matches, and it is more deserving of that, according to everyone’s testimony due to several factors, the most important of which is that our team would play 3 matches on its home soil and one outside, before postponing, in addition to the great experience we have in organizing various sporting events and football in particular. The last of which is the AFC Asian Cup 2019, with 24 teams participating for the first time, and before that, the 2017 and 2018 Club World Cups.

He said: During the Corona pandemic, we demonstrated to everyone our ability to deal with the situation perfectly, as we hosted more than 20 teams and teams that played international matches with the approval of the Asian and International Federations.

And the “Asian” set the Group G matches program in the grouping system, so that on June 3 Thailand will meet Indonesia and the Emirates with Malaysia, and on June 7, Vietnam will meet with Indonesia, and the UAE will meet Thailand, and on June 11, Indonesia will meet with the UAE and Malaysia. With Vietnam, and on June 15th Thailand will play Malaysia and the UAE against Vietnam.