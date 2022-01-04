Dubai (Etihad)

On the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of its announcement, which falls on December 16, 2022, the Football Association is launching 50 initiatives to celebrate this historic announcement, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation, stressed that the initiatives of rational leadership and its wise approach are a work guide that stimulates perseverance and creativity, and paves the way for institutions and individuals. To continue the journey of giving with more passion to achieve achievements, noting that the UAE has sought, since its establishment, to develop the infrastructure for sports activity, by building advanced facilities and stadiums, using the latest technologies, as well as bringing in international expertise in the field of training and arbitration.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the wise leadership’s continuous support for sports in general and football in particular, which resulted in the UAE’s football reaching the world stage, as well as making the UAE a major field for hosting regional, continental and international football events.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised all the boards of directors of the Football Association that worked to consolidate the feet of this vital sports institution and strengthen its pillars, and make it one of the most prominent national federations in the world, praising the great efforts made by previous generations of administrators, players and all elements of the football game, as well as On the essential role of the popular game audience.

He said: “The Football Association will launch 50 initiatives during the coming period and hold various events, as well as continue to implement its strategy and vision 2038, which seeks to develop the game in order to keep pace with the progress achieved by football in the world.”

This came during the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, which was held today at the headquarters of the Federation in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Federation, and in the presence of the members. For the upcoming football benefits, as our first national team is preparing to face Syria and Iran in the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup for the first group account on January 27 and the first of next February, while our Olympic team is preparing for the U-23 Asian Cup finals scheduled in Uzbekistan, and the approval of our team’s participation For youth born in 2001 in the West Asian Federation Championship, which comes as part of a plan to prepare him for qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

The Board of Directors approved a list of 29 observers, including 3 observers who passed the observers course recently organized by the Football Association in cooperation with the Asian Football Confederation. Competitions, teams and players to serve our national teams.

The Council was briefed on the initiatives of the Community Affairs and Development Committee to be implemented during the coming period in partnership with a number of institutions, government agencies and the Federation’s partners; With the aim of serving all segments of society, as well as reviewing the latest developments related to the bid to host the 2023 Beach Soccer World Cup and providing all the requirements for the file to ensure its success.

The Board of Directors praised the efforts of the Women’s Football Committee in developing and spreading the game and contracting with the Brazilian technical director Camila Orlando, who will develop programs and plans for the development of women’s football competitions in the country, while the participation of women’s teams in the tournaments to be organized this year, including the West Asian Championships, was approved. Gulf and Asian competitions.

Dates and stations

1971 The Football Association was established

December 16, 197 was announced by the Authority.

1972 Joined the FIFA membership

1974 became a member of the Arab and Asian Federations