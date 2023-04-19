Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Football Association discussed, with the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the organizational and security arrangements for the final match of the His Highness the President’s Cup, which brings together the Sharjah and Al Ain teams on April 28 at the Mohammed Zayed Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

This came during the coordination meeting held at the headquarters of Al Jazira Club, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, Brigadier General Mohammed Salem Al Shehhi, representative of the Joint Security Force for Events at the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, and members of the work team, as well as representatives of the concerned authorities and stadium officials.

The meeting discussed a number of points on the agenda, including the match schedule, the plan for the entry and exit of the fans, the identification of gate numbers for the fans of each team, the permitted encouragement tools, and the process of transporting the fans to the stadium, provided that the designated places for buses and transportation times are announced via The platforms affiliated with the Football Association soon.

The Football Association team continues its series of daily meetings and field visits to the match stadium with the aim of proper preparation for the most expensive final, which is expected to witness a remarkable public presence due to the great popularity of the Sharjah and Al Ain teams.