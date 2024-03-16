Dubai (Etihad)

At its headquarters in Dubai, the Football Association held a group iftar on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The banquet was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, Executive Director of the Support Business Sector, national team coaches, department heads, department directors and Federation employees.

The Secretary General of the Football Association welcomed the attendees and conveyed to them the congratulations and blessings of His Excellency Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the Football Association, on the occasion of the blessed month.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri said: “We are happy with our gathering, which comes at the beginning of the holy month, the month of goodness and giving, which motivates us to work together and enhances the spirit of cooperation and harmony.”

The program for the group breakfast included a competition that included mathematical questions, which received wide participation and approval from the attendees.