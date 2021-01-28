Dubai (Union)

The Football Association formed a committee for statistics and documentation headed by journalist Muhammad Al-Joker, Mansour Abdullah as a deputy, and Hussain Al-Mansouri, Sultan Al Ali, and Farhan Al-Marzouki are members. The committee has the right to seek assistance from a number of football stars, old referees and media representatives.

The committee’s mandate is to document everything related to the history of the Football Association since its inception, including local competitions organized by the association.

“Record of champions, scorers, and referees”, in addition to the participation of our national teams in the “regional, continental, and global” tournaments, the participation of the UAE clubs in the foreign tournaments, monitoring the most prominent achievements of the Federation and its national teams, and the statistics of the participation of international players, including the number of international matches, goals, and achievements Statistics of international referees’ participation in foreign tournaments.

The functions of the committee include collecting archival documents and photos of the Football Association, aspects related to historical information, for the members of the game, including players, coaches and referees, developing a unified policy for football statistics and disseminating them to the media, and working to establish a system of statistics and information in cooperation with the National Archives.

The committee enjoys the follow-up and attention of the FIFA board of directors, as the council will review its periodic activities and will provide it with all forms of support for the success of its tasks.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, confirmed that the formation of the Statistics and Documentation Committee comes within the framework of the Federation’s Board of Directors, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, to document everything related to the history of Emirati football, stressing that the transformation project for electronic archiving began some time ago. Not long ago, all the Federation’s records are archived electronically in cooperation with the National Archives.

Ibn Hazzam indicated that the Football Association is proud of all those who contributed to the achievements of Emirates football, including members of the board of directors, players, coaches, referees and others, stressing the issue of giving everyone his right in the issue of posts, numbers and statistics, according to an accurate electronic system, based on reliable and approved sources. Pointing out that the achievements and numbers of former stars motivate the new generations to continue the journey of achievement and excellence.

Regarding what is currently going on in terms of jurisprudence about the 1990-1991 season, which was canceled by a decision from the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports at the time, Ibn Hazzam explained that the Football Association did not take a decision to cancel the goals scored in that season, and what is being circulated on this point is mere judgments .

He added that the Football Association had launched in the 2011 season the “FA NET” project, which contains all the statistical information for all the competitions that it organizes for the various ages and the first team, and includes the results of matches and the table of the ranking of the teams and scorers, as well as warnings and other information, as it is documented. And certified from the 2003-2004 season until the current season.

The Secretary-General affirmed that we are confident that the Statistics and Documentation Committee will put points above the letters, check all information and provide accurate numbers that serve public opinion, do justice to all members of the popular game in the country and highlight their contributions, stressing the importance of documentation in light of technical progress.