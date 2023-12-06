Dubai (Etihad)

The Competitions Committee of the Dubai Football Association organized a workshop for the senior stages, in the presence of Yann Fanjal, the Federation’s technical director, and Abdul Razzaq Al Kaabi, director of the Competitions Department, with the participation of the technical and administrative bodies of the junior and youth teams, and club representatives of the relevant categories.

The workshop aimed to enhance the existing and ongoing communication and consultation process between the Football Association and the country’s clubs, and to receive and discuss proposals that contribute to the development of our local competitions for the Sunni groups, which will contribute in the future to sorting out talented players, using them in the higher Sunni category, and increasing their experience when they are selected and included in the national teams. Nationalism.

The workshop discussed the process of conducting competitions for each category in the current season, through a questionnaire aimed at identifying the points that serve the competitions and bring them to a higher level of professionalism.