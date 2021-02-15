Dubai (Union)

The Football Association began activating the cooperation agreement with its Iraqi counterpart, through the use of Emirati training cadres in the process of training and developing coaches for professional clubs and Iraqi national teams, and preparing training curricula for approval by the Asian Football Confederation to gain independence of self-education.

Abdullah Hassan, Director of Training in the Federation, will develop the curricula for the training courses and workshops for Iraqi and other technical personnel, through a series of meetings with officials of the Technical Department of the Iraqi Federation.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Football Association, affirms that the federation is keen to activate the agreements signed with the various federations in a practical manner, through the exchange of experiences and visits, indicating that the Iraqi Federation’s use of the national lecturer Abdullah Hassan is a positive step. Due to his experience in the field of education, in addition to his membership in the technical committee of the AFC.

The Secretary-General indicated that the coming period will witness the establishment of various activities between the two federations, including the holding of friendly matches between the teams of the Sunni stages, and the holding of training workshops in various disciplines.