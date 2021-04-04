Dubai (Union)

The Football Association signed a cooperation agreement with the “BS” Medical Group, which owns Burjeel Hospitals, to provide medical care and services to the teams of Group Two of the AFC Champions League 2021, which will be hosted by Sharjah from April 14 to 30 this year. Sharjah, Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, Iranian Tractor, and the winner from confronting the Saudi unit and the Iraqi air force.

Mohammed Abdullah Bin Hazzam, Secretary General of the Football Association, said: The Federation is keen on making the club’s participation in the AFC Champions League successful, whether for matches on the country’s soil, or foreign participations in other groups, pointing out that the federation has designated “medical and administrative” envoys to accompany a mission Every club, in order to put the federation in the picture, and to inform it of all the events that are going on, so that it can intervene to solve any obstacles that stand in the way of the clubs, and stand a stumbling block in front of them by communicating with the AFC.

He added: The sponsorship agreement comes with the “BS” Medical Group, to provide the necessary care for the teams, especially since the competitions are held through a medical bubble, as the special protocol for the Emirates stipulates that they be held when organizing sporting events, noting that the AFC has not requested the establishment of a medical bubble under conditions Hosting.

Shagir Jaafar, Executive Director of the “BS” Medical Group, confirmed that the group has qualitative experience in finding health care for all sporting events, as it had previously medically supervised the organization of a number of events recently hosted by the UAE through the medical bubble, including the Indian Cricket League in Dubai. And Abu Dhabi, as well as the Emirates Tour, which qualifies it to provide medical services to the Football Association in its hosting of the second group of the AFC Champions League.

He added: Corona virus checks will be conducted every three days for players, technical equipment, referees and all those involved in organizing matches, in addition to providing two clinics equipped with all the necessary medical and other equipment to contribute to the success of hosting competitions, in a safe and healthy environment.