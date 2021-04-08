Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The FIFA Teams Committee has addressed several national federations in Central Asia, in addition to neighboring Gulf federations and the region, in order to discuss the possibility of playing with any of these teams in the international friendly match in Dubai, which is expected to be arranged for the national team on the 23rd or 24th of next May. And within the framework of Al-Abyad’s preparations for the resumption of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which will be held in Dubai, from 3 to 15 June, and our national team will enter its expected gathering in mid-May, a few days after the end of the Arab Gulf League. On the 11th of the same month.

The technical staff of the team did not get a rest, as it continues to work on following up the international elements, especially during the period of suspension of the league, which continues until early next May, and Marvik assigned his auxiliary apparatus to follow up the players in the AFC Champions League, where Sharjah, Al-Ahly and Al-Wahda clubs participate, while the fate of the participation will await Al-Ain, who meets Iranian Foulad in Riyadh “Saturday”

It is expected that a member of the auxiliary apparatus will leave for Riyadh to follow the matches of our clubs there, as the Kingdom hosts 3 groups in the tournament, in addition to Marvik and the rest of the technical staff following the Sharjah matches in the group that hosts the tournament.

The technical staff of our team, led by the Dutch Marvik, is counting on the readiness of international players to resume the journey of preparations during the current period, and before settling on the final list that will be summoned for the mid-May gathering, as the technical staff has identified up to 31 players, who are closely followed up, to summon 26 To 27 players from them in the next gathering, they will be reduced one week before the start of the qualifiers to 23 players, according to the list of the combined tournament that the national team will compete with in the hope of reaching the top of the Group G ranking, in which it is currently in the fourth rank with 6 points.