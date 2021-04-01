At the disposal REN TV on Thursday, April 1, a video from surveillance cameras appeared, which shows the arrest of the chief nephrologist of St. Petersburg, head of the department of the Mariinsky hospital, Alexander Zemchenkov.

The man is accused of murdering his wife.

Zemchenkov was detained a day earlier.

According to the TV channel, 50-year-old Irina Zemchenkova disappeared back in 2010, when her husband headed the dialysis department of the Mariinsky Hospital. The woman went from home to work, which she never got to.

A criminal case was initiated under the article “Murder”, and they were looking for the missing person for 10 years. In 2020, the investigation of the case was taken over by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin. As a result, the investigators came to the conclusion that the murder was organized and possibly committed by Zemchenkov himself.

A possible motive for the crime could be the personal relationship of the spouses, namely, Zemchenkov’s love for another woman. The circumstances of the crime will be established by law enforcement officers. They also have to find the body of the murdered woman.