Christmas specials also reach the world of podcast. And they do it with the fantastic irony of Biotopia, the fake newsletter created by Manuel Bartual around a dystopian world. A similar bet, in the style of War of the Worldsposes FOOM a single-chapter story that recreates live coverage of an unprecedented event for humanity that has been feared for a long time. Fiction The Tiger, despite the strangeness of the anecdote that triggers the plot, is very grounded in reality and everyday life. And the Thessaloniki film festival innovates with a selection of podcasts within its programming, of which we recommend one halfway between the sociological and the musical.

'The Tiger'

Class tension governs this fiction that stands out for the naturalness of its dialogues. José Luis, a swineherd from Fregenal de la Sierra, a small town in the province of Badajoz, works from dawn to dusk for a meager salary on the estate of some marquises with a dissolute life. One day, the employee comes home in the middle of the night covered in blood, claiming that he has seen a tiger. The excuse, however strange it may seem, serves to justify the disappearance of several pigs. Is it an invention to hide a theft? This is how it starts The Tiger, thriller sound from Podium Podcast in collaboration with Estela Films and narrated by Aitana Sánchez-Gijón. The Extremaduran town where it is set participated in the production of its five chapters. It was recorded in real places, indoors and outdoors.

'FOOM'

The Chilean platform Emisor Podcasting explores the limits of the medium with this narrative exercise devised by Julio Rojas, the scriptwriter of one of the podcasts most listened to in the world in 2023 on Spotify, Case 63. Although the original broadcast of FOOM was on November 24, 2023, this story that recreates real-time coverage can be recovered on demand. The plot of this unique 44-minute episode begins when several platforms decide to start broadcasting live due to strange events that occur in the world. It is the day when artificial intelligence takes control of humanity. Collaborating with Emisor are the global company Sonoro, Anfibia from Argentina, La No Ficción from Colombia and Elextraordinary from Spain, in a large Ibero-American coalition. Each platform chose its own host to star in the story.

'Biotopia' Christmas special

Manuel Bartual created Biotopia like a fake newsletter from a made-up world. With great irony, it narrates the day-to-day life of this advanced technological research and development center. Although the science fiction serial Biotopia is still on hiatus, in the broadest sense of the term, after its second season, on December 19 it premieres Christmas story. He will play with the impossible again, and this time he has Brays Efe among the cast.

In English: 'Songlines with Jimmy Trash'

He Thessaloniki film festival is a pioneer in opening its programming to podcast. In its recent edition it presented Songlines with Jimmy Trash. This project focused on the sociological reach of music is created by a legend of the underground night of the world capital underground night: Berlin. Jimmy Trash was a DJ at the Monarch club, a cult venue in the Kreuzberg neighborhood. This podcast reviews the high points of history, where music, politics and culture become inseparable. In her first installment, she collaborates with Indonesian musicians to talk about Genjer-Genjer, which he considers one of the most controversial songs in history. It is a popular song from the Asian country, which ended up being used as war propaganda. The second episode is the beginning of a series of installments dedicated to the traumatic origin of Rebbetic music. Compared to tango, fado or blues due to its marginal origin, its themes have given visibility to the declassed since the mid-19th century. Thessaloniki is one of the places where it is popular since then.

