HR expert Chukina: the main rule of the dress code for an interview is neatness

The first impression can play a key role in the employment process, so the choice of clothes is important, says career expert of the Professions of the Future center Alena Chukina. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist revealed a win-win dress code for an interview.

Chukina emphasized that the image for the interview should not only be attractive, but also reflect the professionalism of the person. The specialist noted that it is better to prepare the image in advance, taking into account the main rule of the dress code – neatness – clothes should be freshly washed and ironed.

Find out about the dress code of the company you are planning to go to. It may be business style or more casual. For men, the ideal option would be a dark suit, for women – a dress or shirt with a skirt, while the length should not be higher than ten centimeters from the knee level Alena Chukinacareer expert at the Professions of the Future center

She added that shoes should be clean and comfortable. According to Chukina, medium-heeled shoes in black or flesh-colored are best for an interview, depending on the choice of suit.

“Avoid bright colors if you are not a representative of the creative sphere. It is better to use neutral colors suitable for a business environment – gray, beige or blue. It is not advisable to wear black, as it conveys a closed and inaccessible attitude,” the interlocutor of Lenta.ru explained.

The expert gave a number of recommendations that may be useful for women who want to choose a suitable image for an interview. For example, she recommends not to forget about accessories that will help complement the image and give it completeness.

“Choose discreet and stylish details that will not distract attention from you as a person. A neat brooch, a stylishly tied scarf or glasses with an unusual frame will be perfect. Jewelry is also acceptable, but it is important to observe moderation,” the career expert explained.

Moreover, according to her, daytime makeup in natural tones without bright accents will be appropriate for the interview, the same applies to manicure. Perfume, as Chukina said, should not be heavy and tart – light, barely perceptible aromas are preferable.

