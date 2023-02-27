The public discussion this Sunday was dominated by the same phenomenon expressed during the march last November: hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets in squares in most of the country, not to raise demands of a personal or union nature, to condemn the insecurity or famine -demands much more at hand-, but to defend an institution, the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The popular vein of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, His undoubted character as a “Teflon” politician -whose popularity did not show any damage-, seems to find, once again, a wall that does not show any cracks despite dozens of “morning”, mockery and insults. Paraphrasing the president himself, the flight in defense of the INE it has been able to cross the swamp of black propaganda and come out unblemished.

Another unusual fact was expressed yesterday in the Zócalo: the forceful certainty that the Judicial power of the Federation, and the Court in particular, are central actors in the defense of an essential matter for a wide segment of the population. No decade of publicity campaigns would have had a greater effect on the Court’s legitimacy among us. And it was also remarkable that the most significant speaker was Jose Ramon Cossio, retired minister, with a message that repeatedly, tirelessly, called for moderation, respect and cordiality among all.

The Sunday concentration did not face National Palace, not even the capital’s government headquarters building. The gaze fell on the building that houses the nation’s highest court, from which a resolution is expected shortly, not in light of the injunctions granted by federal courts -which are already beginning to be frequent-, but based on the constitutionality actions arising from the Congress of the Union, for example. We will soon have the expression of what scholars call “the government of the judges.”

“What resists, supports”, liked to say Jesús Reyes Heroles, son of Spanish exiles, ideologue of the PRI in his time of greatest social roots. But also, one of the greatest scholars of the evolution of freedoms in Mexico.

Many will think that it is too late, that human beings do not change, much less ideologies. But López Obrador could understand that the resistance of broad sectors in favor of the INE and what it represents -beyond the public servants who temporarily lead it-, has taken root with sufficient dimension to derail the eventual achievements that the INE may inherit. current presidential administration, even beyond the end of the current six-year term. Not understanding it and, even worse, riding on its stubbornness, can lead to the memory of this government only being linked to a further widening of the crack that could pull the country towards a precipice.

The author of this space accompanied the crowd that overflowed the space of the Zócalo in Mexico City -the scene of historical rebellions- and spread along the surrounding streets until very probably exceeding the number of 200,000 attendees, if reports are considered of those who have made precise calculations of the square and the number of people that can fit in 10 square meters when their bodies rub against each other at times – literally, elbow to elbow. And so they were yesterday.

For the second time, hundreds of thousands of citizens felt summoned not by the motley crew of self-promoted groups as “organizers” of this concentration. The parade of families, of older adults, mostly with a middle-class profile, did not seem to attend to any logistics other than the joy of seeing themselves shouting again and counting the national anthem in unison.

hauled? Yes, some, those who have occupied the buses parked on some peripheral streets, from which uniformed people with identical shirts and banners got off. But their number was diluted in the crowd, which was also approached by small groups of young people with previously designed posters, with slogans such as “Don’t touch the INE, don’t touch Calderón, don’t touch García Luna…”.

This type of provocation went virtually unnoticed, since the compact mass did not allow more than a few pennants to be displayed, especially those that ingenious street vendors sold by the hundreds in the streets that converge on the Zócalo. What was frequent were the squeezing and suffocations, which especially affected the elderly. It was possible to witness a group of attendees applauding the crew members of the ERUM Mx226-1 ambulance every time people got out of it after having been treated. “They did not accept a tip from me,” they said of the paramedics.

People were still arriving in the area when the singing of the national anthem began. The screams had faded. The same is true of those in defense of the INE and of democracy, such as those who demanded “out with AMLO”. Because in these outpourings, a multitude blames the government in power for many of its ills. Not those of the past. And with almost five years in office, López Obrador is increasingly part of the past.