Tamarindo, as we all know, is a tropical fruit originally from Africa, but cultivated in large dimensions in Latin America and other tropical regions of the world. Apparently, a position has been won special in gastronomy and traditional medicine thanks to its Unique flavor.

Properties

Among its positive aspects, it is worth highlighting the following, according to ‘Tua Saúde‘:

He is rich in fiber and helps fight constipation By increasing the fecal bolus, producing a better expulsion of the stool housed in the intestine. It also has a laxative action.

key to guaranteeing the proper functioning of the nerve function, helping to maintain blood pressure. It relieves articular pains, cramps and other muscle discomfort .

Strengthens the immune system. It contains vitamin A and C, nutrients that help enhance immunological defenses. Its consumption can counteract the symptoms of flu and colds. It is antibacterial so it helps protect against infections and bacteria.

so it helps protect against infections and bacteria. They help lower blood pressure . In this way, it is avoided from suffering from heart attacks.

Cholesterol decreases. His richness in antioxidants and saponins make him a great ally against 'bad' or LDL cholesterol (high density lipoproteins). It provides better cardiovascular health and prevents diseases such as atherosclerosis or myocardial infarctions. It has a low glycemic index. It helps prevent blood glucose peaks.

It helps prevent blood glucose peaks. Improves gastrointestinal health. They help fight constipation, since they improve intestinal functioning.

To take into account

Apparently, The taste of tamarind is sweet and acid at the same time, so we could say that it is a bit bittersweet fruit. Its flavor, in fact, is similar to the combination between citrus fruits such as lemon and sweets such as plum and apricot.

It should be noted that can be used to prepare refreshing drinksas food condiments, or as a Great ingredient of different preparationsas Desserts, sauces, ice cream and jams. In addition to that, Its flowers and leaves can be used to prepare infusions.