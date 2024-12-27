Nowadays, there are many foods that stand out not only for its propertiesbut also for the positive impact what they generate in our health. This is the case of the peasa legume that has been pointed out as a determining factor in our daily diet.

Origin

Apparently, peas come from a plant native to Asia and the Mediterranean. The scientific name of this plant is ‘Pisum sativum‘ and belongs to the Fabaceae family, giving rise to a great food that can be enjoyed in different ways.

Their nutritional profile and health benefits make peas a key superfood for the general well-being. So much so that a report from Harvard University, published in Harvard Health Publishingrecommends consuming them at least four times a week.

Properties

Among his positive aspectsit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Regulate blood sugar . The fiber and protein present helps regulate blood sugar, as they slow down the absorption of simple carbohydrates at the intestinal level and promote satiety.

. The fiber and protein present helps regulate blood sugar, as they slow down the absorption of simple carbohydrates at the intestinal level and promote satiety. Improve intestinal health . They have fibers, mainly insoluble, which help speed up intestinal transit.

. They have fibers, mainly insoluble, which help speed up intestinal transit. They take care of visual health . They are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, carotenoid compounds with antioxidant action, which help maintain visual health.

. They are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, carotenoid compounds with antioxidant action, which help maintain visual health. They promote weight loss . Being rich in fiber and plant-based proteins, they help slow digestion and promote a feeling of satiety, reducing hunger.

. Being rich in fiber and plant-based proteins, they help slow digestion and promote a feeling of satiety, reducing hunger. They take care of heart health . They have fiber, carotenoids and flavonoids, nutrients and compounds that help reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol levels.

. They have fiber, carotenoids and flavonoids, nutrients and compounds that help reduce ‘bad’ cholesterol levels. Prevents cancer. They contain carotenoids, flavonoids, catechins and caffeic acid, bioactive compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals.

To take into account

It should be noted that The recommended serving of legumes in a meal is half a cup (approximately 170g). If you have an upset stomach, the ideal portion is one third of a cup (approximately 100g).

And the best: they can be consumed in salads, soups, and they can be added to the preparation of chicken and meat. As if that were not enough, they can be used in the form of flour to prepare a large number of breads, pastas, crepes and pancakes, for example, being a quite versatile legume.