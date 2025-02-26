It was in 2017 when José Coronado went through one of the most complicated moments of his life. With 59 years, he suffered a heart attack. This health problem made him have a change of mentality. «It made me reflect And taking attitudes that have made me much happier, ”he says.

This scare was an impulse to Stop smoking and exercise. “You already get to an age where you have to take care of yourself to be well personally and not go with a cane,” he says.

Another of the things he has done to his 67 years It is to remove and introduce certain foods to your diet. In an interview for Men’s Health reveals What is the product that can never be missing in your meals.

The food that José Coronado takes every day to stay young

José Coronado affirms that “doing sports and Mediterranean diet everything works better.” «As healthy without obsessing me And I train doing things that are fun. To go to the gym to Machacarme I have it worse. I like to ski and do paddle, I enjoy that a lot, ”he says.









Regarding food, the interpreter speaks of a product that, after suffering the heart attack, takes it more than ever. It refers, specifically, to the olive oil. «I have always consumed it, but now with more reason. Even from morning at breakfast, ”he says.

Coronado and his son Nicolás have starring one of the olive oil campaigns in Spain. Both have recognized that they are great “fans” of the so -called liquid gold. «There is nothing more exquisite than some bread with extra virgin olive oil. You have to value what we have and consume it because it will help us live more and better»He said during the project presentation.

For him, olive oil is “culture” and “tradition”: “It has been in our genes for thousands of years and any person with two front fingers recognizes the Benefits of this product that prevents diseases, helps the environment. Is to bet on the winning horse».

Olive oil, an “inexhaustible source of health”

Olive oil provides a lot of benefits and, according to the Spanish Heart FoundationIt is one «Inexhargeable source of health». The agency indicates that one of the last studies, conducted by researchers from the Department of Cellular Biology, Physiology and Immunology at the University of Córdoba, has determined that this product “protects against inflammation, oxidative stress and the cardiovascular risk caused by aging».

Raise HDL cholesterol levels (good)

LDL-C cholesterol decreases (bad)

Benefits Control of arterial hypertension

Reduces thrombosis appearance

Prevents diabete appearance

On the other hand, the Spanish Heart Foundation warns that monitor the amount of olive oil consumed. «Daily intake is three to six reaches. People who suffer from obesity and who are under dietary treatment must follow the advice of your doctor, ”he warns.