‘The Revolt’ is one of the programs of the moment Spanish television. Broadcast from Monday to Thursday shortly before ten at night, the show presented by David Broncano and which went from a private channel, when it was called ‘La Resistencia’, to a public one, on La 1, has become one of the favorite options for the audience.

Despite his controversies over certain jokes or jokes or his competition with ‘El Hormiguero’, the triumph of ‘La Revuelta’ between young and old It seems to never stop growing.

The reasons may be various, such as the freshness that the program provides, how dynamic it is or the variety of guests who attend the interviews but, without a doubt, one of the secrets that makes viewers hooked on this broadcast are some of its protagonists.

Broncano, Castella, Grison or Ponce They are the most representative faces of ‘La Revuelta’ and their jokes and stories tend to attract all the laughter and attention, both from the public who is there when the program is recorded and from those who watch it on television from the couch at home. .









Grison, whose real name is Marcos, is essential piece of the showboth for his sense of humor and his musical skills. Although outside the program she does not lead a life that is too exposed to the public, Grison also participates in other programs or media and is part of advertising campaigns, for example.

Grison’s physical transformation

One of the projects that he has even mentioned in ‘La Revuelta’ is that he is preparing to the ‘Men’s Health Challenge’. In it, the protagonist has a few weeks to transform his body and make it much more muscular and defined, having to take care of his diet and carry out specific and adapted training.

In the case of Grison, the challenge is express and you can already notice the changes that Broncano’s collaborator has been experiencing. Along the way, the magazine that shares its name with the challenge has been launching information about your processlike who is the trainer that helps you with your physical transformation or what is the diet you are eating.

An adapted diet, key in the process

Regarding this last aspect, Grison recently spoke, and that is, to vary the carbohydrate intake a little, the musician said that eat a somewhat atypical food but it is effective for your diet, especially in breakfasts and snacks. This is himcassava flourwhich is an alternative to oatmeal or wheat.

«I’m making the pancakes with cassava flour or potato starch. With the oats the pancakes are a little caked and with the cassava, on the other hand, it feels great on the stomach and gives them a roll that is both spongy and chewy at the same time, and they are delicious. This is how I vary the carbohydrate theme a little.which I don’t like quinoa, for example. And the oats, well, in porridge, with a little cinnamon and chopped apple, I do eat it. But come on, I’ll stick with the cassava flour for the pancakes, they’re incredible!” Marcos explained in ‘Men’s Health’.

Cassava flour It is beneficial when someone wants to gain muscle or define their body since it is very rich in foibra and has a high content of resistant starch, being satiating, helping to lose weight, regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, in addition to accelerating the metabolism and having minerals such as magnesium, calcium or potassium.