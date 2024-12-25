Although diabetes is a multifactorial and complex disease, in which many variables intervene, one of the most important in the management of the pathology is diet. Experts increasingly insist on the need to practice sports regularly, not consume rapidly absorbed refined sugars and incorporate certain foods that can help maintain blood sugar levels. glucose in parameters close to normal.

Some of the most accurate dietary advice to control type 2 diabetes involves eating an early dinner, including a small amount of carbohydrates (which are those that will later be transformed into sugar); avoid alcohol that produces a glycemic spike and destabilizes control; take a little Organic apple cider vinegar before eating; accompany meals with some good fat and fiber that slows the rise of sugar… and of course, in cases where it is prescribed, take the medication. However, a common food has now risen to the top as a supposed ally. What are we talking about?

A popular food that could lower blood glucose

Onion is postulated as an ally for patients with type 2 diabetes. angelsimon / iStock

That fruits and vegetables are a good idea to keep blood sugar stable, as well as whole-grain pastas and foods without added sugaris something more or less internalized in the general population. A balanced diet is essential for controlling the disease, without a doubt.

In this context, a common food appears on the scene, the onion, which is postulated (without definitive data) according to the latest studies as the ‘magic’ ingredient that could reduce sugar values ​​by up to 50 percent. The study analyzes these results based on the consumption of raw onion, and opens the door to the possibility that, in the future, it also contributes to better control of type 1 diabetes.

As Parade publishes, research presented at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society demonstrates that a component naturally present in onions, ‘allium cepa’, is capable of drastically reducing high blood sugar levels. The study has been carried out in mice with diabetes, to whom, at the same time as feeding onion, metformin (the medication usually taken by patients with type 2 diabetes) has been added.





Potential benefits of onion to improve diabetes

Diet is the basis for good diabetes control. Getty Images

Emphasizing that this is information that is beginning to give its first stepsand which has not yet been evaluated in people, the possibilities of onion in the control of diabetes could be numerous and important.

Thus, one of the main conclusions reached by this preliminary study is that quercetin, a flavonoid present in onioncould contribute to the absorption of glucose from the bloodstream into the cells, which would considerably improve insulin secretion (something that is not produced in the necessary amount in patients with type 2 diabetes).

As Parade reveals in a recent publication, quercetin is a fat-soluble compound that helps unblock the cell membranesomething that potentially increases its concentration inside cells.

Regardless of whether onion is finally confirmed to be the perfect ingredient to lower blood sugar levels by half, it is a healthy food thanks to its essential nutrients such as vitamin C and B, folic acid, fiber and potassium. It is an antioxidant food that protects cells from premature aging and can improve blood pressure numbers.





References

Anthony Ojieh. Delta State University in Abraka, Nigeria. ‘Onion extract may improve high blood sugar and cholesterol’. Published by Endocrine Society: https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2015/onion-extract-may-improve-high-blood-sugar-and-cholesterol

