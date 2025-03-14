One of the main causes of death worldwide are cardiovascular diseases, some pathologies that are usually typical of people with harmful health habits, such as tobacco consumption, a little balanced diet, sedentary lifestyle or alcohol consumption, among others. In addition, poor sleep or stress hygiene could also be main causes.

As explained by Dr. Jimmy Mohammed and collects the magazine Gala, There is a food that It can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and is especially surprising: Cheese, because it contains a high index of calories and fats, something that, at first glance does not seem so beneficial to health.

“In a French study to more than 100,000 patients, the people who consumed the most fermented dairy products, such as yogurts or cheese, had 20% less stroke than those who consumed very little cheese “, This doctor reported. The main reason for this would be in the rest of its components.

The importance of probiotics

Cheese is composed of fat, by Other elements such as calcium, proteins and milk molecules, which makes the negative effect of these fats mitigate. In addition, this does not increase cholesterol, but quite the opposite, since it reduces high levels of “bad cholesterol.”

On the other hand, cheese and fermented products have a lot of probiotics, a kind of bacteria that are beneficial for the intestine and the digestive system, since they produce a series of Anti -inflammatory substances that protect against cardiovascular diseases. However, experts recommend not abusing this food, since it is usually rich in sodium, which can increase blood pressure and give rise to weight gain.

In any case, It is best to have a healthy and balanced diet, rich in vitamins and nutrients that contribute to the proper functioning of the organism. Given the emergence of any discomfort or symptom of some disease, it is best to consult with your doctor.