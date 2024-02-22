The increase was driven by growth in retail sales and exports; 70,000 jobs were created in the period

Brazil's food and beverage industry had revenues of R$1.2 trillion in 2023. It was the first time that the segment surpassed the trillion mark. There was an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year and above official inflation in the period (4.62%, measured by IBGE in the IPCA index). The volume represents 10.8% of the country's GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The data was released this Thursday (22.Feb.2024) by Abia (Brazilian Association of Food Industries).

João Dornellas, executive president of Abia, explained that this growth in sales did not represent a significant increase in prices for the population. Food and beverage inflation was 1.02% in 2023, with industrialized products experiencing deflation of 1.4%. “This helped a lot to curb inflation,” he said.

Dornellas stated that the industry's role is to provide security in food production, which helps to stop large price fluctuations. He gave as an example the tomato, a fruit that suffers a lot from crop failure. With the industrialization process for the production of sauces, for example, the sector is able to sell this product throughout the year without major material loss and cost variation.

“If there is demand, the industry has the capacity to produce even more.”

What motivated the increase in sales:

growth of retail, such as supermarkets; increase in food service (food services), such as preparations outside the home; increase in exports.

+70,000 JOBS

In the association's accounts, the sector hired 70,000 people directly (within the industry). And another 350 thousand along the production chain. In total, the sector maintains 2 million workers (+3.7% compared to 2022).

WORLD SUPERMARKET

Brazil has established itself as the planet's supermarket, said Dornellas. She said that the country already surpasses the United States in the sale of processed foods (in volume). There were 72.1 million tons more than the North Americans – an increase of 11.4% compared to 2022.

Exports totaled US$62 billion. Imports, just US$7.4 billion. The trade balance balance was US$54.6 billion (55.3% of the country's total balance).

best-selling foods – animal proteins; sugar products; soy products; oil and fat; and juices and preparations;

animal proteins; sugar products; soy products; oil and fat; and juices and preparations; biggest customers – China, United States, Indonesia and India.

To continue growing, the sector advocates more trade agreements, investments in ports and roads. And the implementation of the consumption tax reform, which still awaits the approval of complementary bills. “Brazil needs to continue encouraging these reforms”, said Dornellas.

Gustavo Bastospresident of the Board of Directors, mentioned that the food and beverage segment is the largest industrial sector in Brazil: “It contributes significantly to GDP, to its revenue.”

HIGH IN 2024

Abia projects an increase in sales (in values ​​above inflation) of 2% to 2.5% this year.

Editor Douglas Rodrigues traveled to São Paulo at the invitation of Abia.