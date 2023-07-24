During this six-year term, the word “Welfare”, so much so that it is mentioned 49 times in the National Development Plan 2019-2024 and some institutions, such as the Social Development Secretariat, were renamed the Welfare Secretariat, they also carry this alias, the Wellness Bank and the extinct Health Institute for Well-being (INSABI)as well as multiple programs, such as the welfare pension, the Scholarships for well-being Benito Juárez, fertilizers for wellness and the wellness sessionsamong many others.

But what is the welfare? the word “welfare”refers to the quality of life, prosperity and happiness of citizens, and in practice, a way of measuring the well-being of families is to assess their ability to cover their most basic needs, such as feed your children.

For this, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) has designed 2 monetary lines to measure poverty in our country.

The first is the Extreme Poverty Line by Incomewhich is equivalent to the value of a food basket a month.

The second is the Income Poverty Linewhich is equivalent to the monetary value of the food basket plus the non-food basket, that is, it is the sum of food expenses, plus what families spend on public transportation, cleaning, home care, personal expenses, vehicle maintenance, education, housing, clothing, and health.

But how much does it take for a family to get over the Threshold Line? Extreme Poverty by Income?

To overcome this poverty line and be able to acquire a food basket for a family of 4 members, an income of $6,653 per month is required in rural areas (which means an increase of 7.7% in the last 12 months, compared to general inflation of 5.06%) and for the city, the cost of the food basket is $8,718 (an increase of 8.3%), for the month of June 2023, according to the CONEVAL.

This means that all families whose income is lower are in extreme income poverty, so they cannot properly feed their children, which has an impact on nutrition and health.

Now, to overcome the second step, which is the Income Poverty Linefamilies require income of $12,363 in rural areas per month and $17,112 in the city for a household of 4 members.

Under these parameters, I invite you to take accounts and analyze what social stratum you are in. If you earn more than $8,718 per month in the city, you are already above the extreme poverty line by income… but, even better, if you earn more than $17,112, you are already above the poverty line by income and therefore can be considered middle class.

And they will ask themselves, in what six-year term did the prices of the food basket? in the 4 years and 8 months that it takes Lopez Obradorthe price of the food basket increased 40%, with Enrique Pena Nieto 22%, with Felipe Calderon 25% and with vincent fox 27%

This means that, with AMLOthe price of the food basket has doubled that of the previous six-year period, and therefore, we have the most expensive food in history, which translates into a loss of “Welfare” and the quality of life that the President.

For this reason, I ask you dear reader: with the 40% increase in the food basketdoes your family have minor or major Welfare?

