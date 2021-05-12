Volunteers from the Food Bank place boxes of food. / GC / AGM THE TRUTH MURCIA. Wednesday, 12 May 2021, 08:20



The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, and the mayor Paqui Pérez visited the facilities of the Food Bank yesterday, informing that last year 2020 the municipal social services referred a total of 23,784 people to this institution –of which 3,567 were minors– to receive aid in kind based on food products and basic necessities.

Thus, last year the annual subsidy of 20,000 euros was added two other special aids motivated by the pandemic, which added a total of 471,347 euros, for the purchase of food and basic necessities for the care of the 6,917 families served by this reason.

Serrano recalled that the municipal groups agreed in February not to apply the 0.9% salary increase to officials and to allocate this amount, which reaches 25,000 euros, to the Food Bank.